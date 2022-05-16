Lose the negativity over UCI road race

The businesses benefitting from the revenue these teams bring to the region won't be complaining. Everyone from coffee shops to BNBs etc will make a killing.
Wake up, Wollongong.
Finally Wollongong will play host to a truly international event and all we get is whining and negativity. The hotels and cafes will be full and the coverage will bring more tourists into the area in the future.
Yeah, it's 100% likely to effect roads. Great to have something so massive though!
It will be an inconvenience, but it is only for 8 days for approx 3 to 5 hours daily. Except for the Sunday final which looks to be the longest event. Everyone on the route has been given months of notice and time to organise themselves with alternatives. Or vantage points to watch the race. Maps and schedules are easily found at wollongong2022.com.au
People whinge about nothing to drive economy.
Large-scale event comes.
Everybody whinges.
Neither Major party has a plan to do something about housing prices. Both have schemes that will increase demand and therefore prices. How about a policy to increase supply or decrease demand? Not happening it seems. Both have poor policies on home ownership.
It just transfers more money from the lower paid to the developers and rich. Vote smarter people.
In London they did a similar thing which allowed lower income earners a chance to build some equity they could use to buy their forever home. It is not the best but it is shown to work as a starting point. But to do it in our current market? It's as bad as Scovid's super disaster, it will all just get swallowed up by price increases. It's just going to delay not fix.
Both the Lib and ALP plans will cause a spike in house prices when they are first implemented. The secret to avoid this is to not all rush in and cause more housing competition.
