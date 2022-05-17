A new report reveals Australia has to repair its "appalling" reputation to ensure international students return to studying here at the record levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report by Savvy, one of Australia's leading financial brokers, found that the 750,000 international students studying in Australia in 2019 dropped to 557,000 by 2021.
Advertisement
As of March this year there were 440,129 international students, a figure boosted by the 56,000 who arrived last November after the borders were re-opened.
"The way we have treated some international students who have already paid their way is appalling, and a PR blitz needs to happen to repair our reputation as a premier destination for education once again," Savvy CEO Bill Tsouvalas said.
But finding any accommodation, let alone affordable rental accommodation is one of the serious issues confronting those international students coming back to study at the University of Wollongong.
That's the view of Indian-born Shreyasi Bandyopadhyay, who arrived in Australia in January this year to do a Masters in Public Health at UOW.
"Since arriving in Wollongong it's been a constant struggle finding affordable rental accommodation and part-time work," the 29-year-old said.
"I'm sharing a room with another student but it's crazy we have to pay $280-$300 for this room.
"I've also been exploited by a restaurant owner who didn't pay for my training and put me on under 18s rates for a short period and then not giving me any shifts.
"I've since found another part-time job but I'm feeling the stresses of finding a suitable rental, while trying to keep up with my studies and work. It's difficult but I love this country and will persevere."
Aswathy Varughelse can relate, she had similar issues when she moved from India to study at UOW in 2018.
Mrs Varughelse, who graduated with a Masters of Nursing earlier this month and works at Wollongong Hospital,added it was even tougher for those international students with families.
"I have a husband and two girls aged eight and three. I'm so glad they're with me but it is very costly," she said.
"When I took my eldest daughter to Kindergarten at Figtree Public School it cost us over $6000 for one year. That is a ridiculous amount to pay for a government school.
"I appreciate and love Australia for all the opportunities it has given me but I just wish international students would get a bit more support from the government
"International students work hard and contribute a lot to society and the economy in general."
Statistics reveal that international education contributes $40 billion to the economy.
Advertisement
This took a hit when the usually robust influx of international students ground to a halt in February-March 2020 when the federal government halted all incoming flights from China and eventually the rest of the world to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The lack of international students also affected jobs in the higher education sector, with a loss of over 35,000 academic and professional staff.
A UOW spokesperson said there were almost 40 per cent fewer international students enrolled at UOW compared to Autumn session 2019.
Though the spokesperson added the number of international students studying at UOW's Australian campuses rose significantly following the reopening of international borders in January,with demand strong to join UOW for Spring Session 2022, commencing in July.
"Due to the steep drop off in student arrivals experienced in 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions and border closures were in place, it will take several years for international student numbers to rebound to pre-pandemic levels," the spokesperson said.
"Spring Session 2022 recruitment numbers are expected to give a truer indication of market demand than Autumn Session numbers as the compressed time between the opening of the borders and the start of Session left students little time to enrol and sort out their travel and accommodation arrangements.
Advertisement
"To date, applications for Spring Session are on par with pre-pandemic demand."
As Australia dragged its feet on opening up borders, international students opted for other countries to study, such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.
The surge in November was spurred on by the Australian Government's decision to have their visa application fees refunded if they arrived between 19 January 2022 and 20 March 2022.
The way we have treated some international students who have already paid their way is appalling, and a PR blitz needs to happen to repair our reputation as a premier destination for education once again.- Savvy CEO Bill Tsouvalas
Speaking to the ABC, Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson called the numbers "promising".
Advertisement
"Before COVID, there were about 400,000 international students, since COVID it's been about 300,000. So, we've got some numbers to make up."
Savvy CEO Bill Tsouvalas says Australia has felt the impact of low international student numbers in retail and hospitality, where jobs are going begging.
"More support is required to attract international students back in Australia, such as increasing the 20-hour per week limit on work, further visa fee waivers, and rebuilding the reputation of Australia after stories of students paying full fees despite being locked out of the country for over two years," he said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Advertisement
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.