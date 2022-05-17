Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's mass vaccination centre to close as demand for jabs drops

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's mass vaccination centre to close as demand for jabs drops

Wollongong's mass vaccination hub will close down at the end of next month, leaving the large space inside the old David Jones department store vacant once again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.