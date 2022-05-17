The home of the former Tang's Restaurant on Addison Street in Shellharbour will be demolished if plans for a $10 million, five-storey mixed-use development in the historic centre of Shellharbour are realised.
Plans lodged with Shellharbour City Council for 31-35 Addison Street include a shop-top development of five storeys, with retail and commercial spaces on the ground floor, four storeys of residential units and underground parking.
The existing building at 31-33 Addison Street - which housed Tang's Chinese restaurant - will be demolished, while the adjacent property at 35 Addison Street will be retained due to its heritage value.
The plans include 17 residential units and 44 parking spaces, which includes space for the commercial tenants.
The development would generate 20 jobs through the operation of the future stores.
In the development process, the proposal was required to show that the project would not create a significant visual impact on Addison Street.
In concept designs released by the architect, the proposal is shown to be in line with the redevelopment of Addison Street, which includes a number of shop top developments, such as at 43-45 Addison Street.
The proposal for 31-35 Addison Street, while above the 15 metre height control boundary suggests that as the upper levels are set back that there would be minimal visual bulk visible from the street.
These developments on the southern side of Addison Street follow the redevelopment and construction of mixed use complexes on the northern side of the street.
The plans for 31-35 Addison Street include vehicle access to the underground parking via the rear of the building, accessed via the Allens Lane public carpark.
The project would also retain the public walkway connecting Addison Street to the carpark.
