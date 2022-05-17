Illawarra Mercury
Development part of Shellharbour's Addison Street transformation

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:43am, first published 1:30am
Shop top: The proposed development on Addison Street. Picture: Drew Dickson Architects

The home of the former Tang's Restaurant on Addison Street in Shellharbour will be demolished if plans for a $10 million, five-storey mixed-use development in the historic centre of Shellharbour are realised.

