Rainbow Club set to make a splash in Wollongong

A new club in Wollongong gives kids with disabilities their chance at an Australian rite of passage.
Rainbow Club is a not-for-profit social swim club for children and young adults with a disability.
Keighly Lindbeck recently moved to Corrimal from Sydney, where her eleven-year-old son Byron has been part of the club since he was four.
"We were coming out of some really hard years, and Rainbow Club was just this oasis of calm and nurturing," Ms Lindbeck said.
"When your child has special needs you become a physiotherapist, a nurse, a counsellor, but for half hour when Byron was in the water I could just be his parent."
Ms Lindbeck said Rainbow Club modifies the environment to meet children's needs, empowers them with skills and offers pathways to mainstream swim programs, if they are interested.
It also offers kids a really good time.
Byron's favourite things about Rainbow Club are being allowed to jump in the water, and not having to swim with the babies.
