Suspended Kiama MP Gareth Ward did not front court in person for the first mention of his historic sexual abuse offences, after he was charged by detectives in March.
Ward, 40, wasn't required to attend court for the mention, and was represented by Nowra solicitor Robert Foster at Nowra Local Court on Tuesday.
Ward will face three counts of assault with act of indecency, and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and common assault.
He remains on conditional bail and Magistrate Lisa Viney agreed to adjourn the matter to Friday, June 24.
Sydney-based prosecutor Mardi Cartwright appeared via video link and said it was under consideration whether the case would return to Nowra, or a court in Sydney, due to the location of the alleged crimes.
A former Liberal frontbencher, Ward resigned from the ministry and moved to the crossbench in May last year after the allegations were first aired.
He refused to resign in the wake of the charges being laid and was subsequently suspended from parliament in March, but still remains vocal in his electorate.
Mr Foster, no stranger to high profile cases having defended St George Illawarra Dragons prop Jack de Belin's rape charges earlier this year, did not respond to questions from the throng of press as he left court.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
