A man has sustained a serious leg injury after coming off his motorcycle in Tullimbar on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the roundabout where the Illawarra Highway meets Broughton Avenue about 1.10pm.
The man, aged in his 20s, suffered a significant leg injury.
Paramedics took him by road ambulance to Wollongong Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
