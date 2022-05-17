When Danielle McGready is out with one of her favourite people and hears a laugh, her heart sinks.
Ms McGready began a disability support business, Reach Support Services, just to make sure her one client got the care and support he needs.
It might seem extreme, but she said he's just that lovable.
"Everyone who knows him adores him, and when you're around him you want to see nothing but good for him," she said.
Not everyone takes the time to get to know him, however.
Sometimes, when out in the Illawarra with his support workers, her client is openly mocked and laughed at.
She's sick of it, and wants the community to know it's just not good enough.
"He doesn't look like he has a disability, but he has three severe disabilities," she said.
"He's non-verbal and has some tics. He likes to jump a lot.
"Some people are really kind, but others stare or laugh. Once, in a store, all the staff came out and laughed at him.
"It feels like he's being rejected by his community."
Ms McGready said despite her clients' difficulty communicating he is very aware of what's going on around him.
She said it wasn't just hurtful to him, but his family and support worker too.
"It really takes away your faith in the community," she said.
"It does happen that stims or tics can take people off guard, but if that happens there's nothing wrong with smiling and apologising, rather than laughing or giving rude looks.
"No matter who you are you deserve to be accepted."
