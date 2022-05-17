On Tuesday morning, a group of Illawarra women met up for coffee, before heading to Dress for Success in Port Kembla, and then returned to a clubhouse in Auburn Street for a pizza lunch.
Each of the women are survivors of domestic violence, and many grapple with mental health conditions as a result of their experiences of violence and abuse.
Advertisement
Their once a week meet-ups are part of a journey of healing and recovery, said participant Yvonne Eman.
"This has been my road to recovery."
Organised by One Door Illawarra, The Bloom Project brings together 10 women over 12 weeks to regularly go on outings and attend activities and services.
Ms Eman said a recent pottery class was particularly enriching.
"I had never done pottery in all my life, and within four hours I had made three things. I enjoyed that because the moulding felt like I was moulding my own life into these things I was making."
Program coordinator Jessica Fuller said the initiative is open to all, including those without NDIS funding, in part due to funding from IMB Bank Community Foundation which enabled the establishment of The Bloom Project in 2021.
"Most services are there to get the ladies out of crisis, yet there was no program for the ladies to connect with each other, to learn social skills and build confidence," she said.
Participant Kellie Martin said that experiencing domestic violence requires women to rebuild their lives and connections.
"The trauma from these experiences you carry through with you from that point," she said.
"It might be a year, it could be two years, five years, 10 years, you're constantly healing, you're constantly rebuilding."
Ms Fuller said part of the value of the program was the ability of women with shared experiences to connect.
"All the ladies have had some sort of experience with mental health or domestic violence and they all had an understanding of each other and what they've been through, so they connect really well."
With the success of the program so far, with many participants returning for multiple rounds of the program, Ms Fuller said she hopes it continues to run, something Ms Eman and Ms Martin agreed with.
"I'd do it again," said Ms Eman. "Third year in a row!"
Applications are now open for IMB Bank Community Foundation funding until June 30. Apply online at imb.com.au/community.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.