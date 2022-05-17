Illawarra Mercury
Police swoop on Wollongong, Nowra homes in mass drug raids with Comancheros member charged

Updated May 17 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:20am
A man is arrested at Wrights Beach on the South Coast. Picture: NSW Police

Police have swooped on homes in Wollongong and Nowra in early morning drug raids, resulting in the arrest of a high-ranking member of the Comancheros motorcycle gang.

