Cunningham Liberal could earn party thousands of dollars for doing almost nothing

Despite being largely unsighted in this election, Liberal candidate Marcus Uren could earn thousands of dollars in election funding for the party.
It's a little-known fact that the Australian Electoral Commission provides funding to some candidates after the votes are counted.
The funding is meant to serve as reimbursement for election expenses - though if a political party doesn't spend much in an electorate, the funding can seem to be a type of profit.
To be eligible for the funding a candidate has to get at least four per cent of the first preference votes.
Once that threshold is reached, the candidate is paid $2.914 for each vote.
There are 117,3089 registered voters in Cunningham, which means Mr Uren - as well as any other candidate running for the seat - would need just 4692 first preference votes to qualify for funding.
A Liberal spokesman declined to state whether the party would apply for this election funding, but suggested Mr Uren had actually set foot in the elecotorate.
"Marcus Uren has been balancing the demands of an election campaign and a full-time job, which a lot of local voters can relate to as they juggle their own work and family commitments," the spokesman said.
"As the campaign picks up pace, he has been out meeting with local voters and knocking on doors."
Despite this, he has been unsighted at the city's key pre-poll location.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide.
