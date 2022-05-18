Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

Cunningham Liberal could earn party thousands of dollars for doing almost nothing

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 18 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cunningham's Liberal candidate Marcus Uren could earn the party thousands of dollars in funding, despite being almost completely invisible in the electorate.

Despite being largely unsighted in this election, Liberal candidate Marcus Uren could earn thousands of dollars in election funding for the party.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.