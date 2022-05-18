After two long years, Woonona girl Charli Gerrey has finished her cancer treatment.
Now it's time to celebrate, and Charli and her family are using it as an opportunity to thank those who supported them during their arduous journey.
Charli's mum Faye has organised a Shine Like Charli charity ball, which will raise money for four key organisations that have helped the family: the Children's Cancer Institute, the Illawarra Convoy, Camp Quality, and RedKite.
Mrs Gerrey said they wanted to support the research of the Children's Cancer Institute (one of its researchers, Dr Charley de Bock, will also speak at the ball).
The Convoy was the first charity to contact the family and offer help, she said, giving them fuel and food vouchers that helped massively as they faced the financial strain of having a sick child.
Mrs Gerrey said RedKite also offered financial support, devices to enable Charli to continue her schooling out of the classroom, and support workers and counsellors to help them face the emotional fallout.
Meanwhile, Camp Quality was the "fun bunch" she said, giving sick children and their siblings the childhood they often missed during their illness.
Next month's ball will feature guest speakers, including author and childhood cancer survivor Kirsty Everett, local band Scissors Paper Rock, silent and live auctions and dancing.
Already more than three-quarters of the tickets have been snapped up.
Mrs Gerrey said her family also got through with the support of the "amazing" community in the Illawarra.
Over the past two years, the community has helped the Gerreys raise over $190,000 for charities working with childhood cancer.
Charli took her last chemotherapy tablet on Sunday and travelled to the Sydney Children's Hospital on Wednesday for procedures to check there weren't any cancer cells in her spinal fluid or bone marrow.
Sunday marked two years since Charli, now 11, was diagnosed with the blood cancer acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Mrs Gerrey said it was "so exciting" to see her daughter reach the end of such a long treatment plan, but it was tinged with anxiety because the treatment was keeping the cancer at bay and now they were out on their own.
Charli said she was excited for the ball, for which she has a new red sequinned jacket to hit the 'Sparkle, Twinkle and Shine' dress code.
She is especially looking forward to giving back to the charities that have helped.
"They've done a lot so I want to help in as many ways as I can," Charli said.
The Shine Like Charli ball will be held at the Novotel in North Wollongong on Saturday, June 18, with tickets and business sponsorship opportunities still available.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
