Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast judo duo Abigail Paduch and Tinka Easton selected for Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 17 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Berry's Tinka Easton is ready to represent Australia's judo team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

She missed out on last year's Tokyo Olympics, but Abigail Paduch is ready to make her Commonwealth Games dream become a reality in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.