She missed out on last year's Tokyo Olympics, but Abigail Paduch is ready to make her Commonwealth Games dream become a reality in 2022.
Advertisement
The 22-year-old Illawarra athlete was on Wednesday morning named on Australia's judo team for the Games in Birmingham, England. Paduch is one of two South Coast talents selected in the squad, alongside Berry's Tinka Easton, 25.
Paduch began her judo journey in high school. Just one month later, she was added to the NSW junior squad, before winning her first national age title soon after. Unfortunately, a major spinal injury kept her on the sidelines for an extended period of time, before she returned to the sport in 2018. It proved to be a fruitful move, with Paduch selected for her first Australian team. She won bronze at the Junior European Cup, before tasting success in the Oceania Junior and Open Championships that same year.
The following year, Paduch claimed the Australian junior title and finished third in the open division, before swooping on two bronzes and a silver at Junior European Cup events. She then placed seventh at the World Junior Championships, despite dealing with a torn ligament, and then became the first Aussie to be crowned Asia-Oceania junior champion in 2020.
Another serious injury then ruled Paduch out of the running for last year's Tokyo Olympics, but she has recovered and is now ready for her Commonwealth Games debut.
Paduch is among 12 judo athletes picked to wear the green and gold in Birmingham, with Easton also set to make her Commonwealth Games debut. She is primed after competing in a number of European events in the women's 52kg category ahead of the Games.
After encouragement from her family to try judo, Easton - then 10 - joined the Bushido Judo Club at Shoalhaven Heads.
Tinka secured three consecutive Australian under-21 titles between 2014 and 2016, followed by three consecutive senior titles from 2017 to 2019. After a top-16 finish at the 2018 world championships, she then took bronze at the 2019 Sarajevo European Cup in 2019. Easton has appeared at four world championships, but has yet to qualify for an Olympics. She is now ready to compete at the Commonwealth Games.
Judo Australia chief executive officer Emma Taylor said all selected squad members would compete with pride and passion in Birmingham.
"Congratulations to our judo athletes selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games," Taylor said.
"These athletes embody the values of our sport and they carry the Australian flag with pride. Their commitment to the sport, their clubs and coaches is recognised in this selection and we know they will make us proud."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.