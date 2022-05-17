Paduch began her judo journey in high school. Just one month later, she was added to the NSW junior squad, before winning her first national age title soon after. Unfortunately, a major spinal injury kept her on the sidelines for an extended period of time, before she returned to the sport in 2018. It proved to be a fruitful move, with Paduch selected for her first Australian team. She won bronze at the Junior European Cup, before tasting success in the Oceania Junior and Open Championships that same year.