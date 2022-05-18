Annual Biggest Morning Tea events have kicked off around the Illawarra, with the Wollongong Tennis Club on Wednesday showing others how it's done.
Almost 120 people crowded the tennis club's function room to raise money for cancer research and enjoy a few baked goods on the side.
Advertisement
"Who wouldn't want to connect over a piece of cake," Cancer Council Director of Community Engagement Rory Alcock said, sitting at one of the tennis club's round tables.
Event organiser Amanda Kelly said the community came together for the event, with local businesses putting up stalls, clothing brand Classy Closet hosting a fashion parade and a local mum supplying table flowers free of charge.
Ms Kelly said this year's event was more important than ever to raise funds and awareness.
"A lot of the cancer screening came to a halt throughout COVID, unfortunately," she said.
The Cancer Council run several local initiatives including Transport to Treatment, which provides free transport to people undergoing cancer treatment, and Illawarra Lodge, which hosts people undergoing chemotherapy.
Biggest Morning Tea events will continue throughout the month, with Thursday being the official day.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.