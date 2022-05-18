Illawarra Mercury
LOOSE ENDS: Warilla's Jim McKenzie and Brian Suckley make a perfect start to partnership

By Mike Driscoll
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:55am
Triumph: Warilla's Brian Suckley and Jim McKenzie won the Woonona Over 50s Pairs tournament. Picture: Mike Driscoll

First-time partners Jim McKenzie and Brian Suckley made the perfect debut in winning the recent Woonona Over 50s Pairs tournament.

