Just 12 teams nominated for last Saturday's Illawarra qualifiers at Figtree, with two finals spots at Club Maitland City up for grabs. The four section winners all had two wins plus a bye to advance to the two finals. Johnston and Beveridge began with a 16-15 win over Kosta Mitskof and Steve Simeon (Figtree) and then beat Towradgi's Adam Martin and Shane Garvey 17-16 before sealing a State Finals place with a comeback 16-12 win over Towradgi's Mick Ugarenko and Kim Mackie. The Warilla pair trailed 12-2 after nine ends of the final but won the last nine ends. Green and Stead were in great touch and claimed their final's spot with a 22-9 victory over Figtree Sports' Sean Bellotti and Kay Moran. Earlier, the Citos pair beat Figtree's Vikki Wilson-Dennis Cooper 24-9 and had a big win over Windang's Gary Burke-Gary Sampson.