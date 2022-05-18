Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra hockey veterans secure NSW state over 55 championships success

By Tony de Souza
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:47am, first published 12:57am
DELIGHT: The Illawarra team celebrate after winning the NSW State Over 55 veteran hockey championships.

Illawarra have won the NSW State Over 55s Veteran Hockey Championships, beating Sydney 1-0 in the final in Goulburn last weekend.

