Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Gaudiosi finds Blue Haven ahead of troubled venue's sale

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW HAVEN: Joe Gaudiosi will step in as CEO of Blue Haven after describing himself as a 'freelance business executive' in recent months.

Troubled aged care provider Blue Haven has announced former Wollongong Conservatorium of Music CEO Joe Gaudiosi will be its interim chief operating officer as the company is sold off by Kiama Municipal Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.