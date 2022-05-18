Troubled aged care provider Blue Haven has announced former Wollongong Conservatorium of Music CEO Joe Gaudiosi will be its interim chief operating officer as the company is sold off by Kiama Municipal Council.
Council CEO Jane Stroud, also the CEO of Blue Haven, announced Mr Gaudiosi could bring "the critical operational leadership needed to meet the challenges facing the industry".
Advertisement
Mr Gauidiosi was at the head of Multicultural Aged Care Illawarra from August 2020 until December 2021, part of a career in non-profit organisations including Uniting Care and IRT.
He was the Conservatorium CEO for six years until 2020.
"That he is a born and bred local is also incredibly important for Blue Haven, which has a proud history of more than 40 years' service to our community," Ms Stroud said.
The council last week voted behind closed doors to sell Blue Haven, a move which shocked residents. A rescission motion has since been lodged.
A report by Ms Stroud in February found Blue Haven had experienced deep financial problems, along with staff shortages and compliance issues over many years.
Sign up for breaking news emails below:
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.