St Bridgid's Catholic Primary School in Gwynneville is well known for being a "small school with a big heart".
The school prides itself on its creative pursuits to support worthy organisations.
Advertisement
In its latest venture St Brigid's is doing its bit for the environment by collecting plastic lids for Lids4Kids Australia.
Lids are generally discarded to landfill during the recycling process. If lids are attached to a container, the lid will be sent to landfill and the container recycled.
St Brigid's has collected 13,384 plastic lids which it has donated to Lids4Kids. These lids will subsequently be used to make prosthetic limbs.
Assistant principal Amy Sammut said this was a wonderful effort for a small school.
"Students and staff alike have really supported this great initiative. We intend on continuing collecting lids all year," she said.
The school's stewardship leader Raen Gibson is running the Lids4Kids program with a number of her fellow Year 6 students.
Lids4Kids' vision is a world where all plastic bottle lids are recycled.
LIds4Kids is a collective group of volunteers that advocates and facilitates the recycling of small plastic bottle lids into sustainable products.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.