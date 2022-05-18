Lake Illawarra Police are calling on the public to help find two men and a woman currently on the run.
Each are wanted by virtue of a warrant for separate incidents.
Jesse Rose, 30, is known to frequent Oak Flats and Lake Illawarra and is Caucasian in appearance, with a solid build.
Rose stands around 175-180cm tall, has brown eyes and light brown hair.
Rebecca Monaghan, 41, is known to frequent Lake Illawarra, Port Kembla and Mount Warrigal areas.
She is described as Aboriginal, with a thin build, stands around 170-180cm tall, with bleach blonde hair.
Goce Nikoloski, 42, is known to frequent the Illawarra, Port Kembla and Cringila areas.
He is described as Eastern European appearance, with a thin build, stands 160-170cm tall with light brown hair.
Police are calling for information as to their whereabouts, either by contacting Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
