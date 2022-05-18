Australia's maritime safety watchdog is investigating a serious workplace incident on a ship at Port Kembla that has left a man with a life-threatening injury.
The man, aged in his 30s, was airlifted to St George Hospital on Monday afternoon after paramedics were called to the AAT terminal at 12.50pm.
It was reported the man had fallen at least three metres on the ship.
He sustained a serious head injury and was placed in an induced coma.
He is in a critical but stable condition, and it is understood he remains in a coma.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has detained the bulk carrier BBC Danube at Port Kembla while it undertakes its investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
An AMSA spokesperson said the agency was working with relevant state and local authorities.
"It would be inappropriate for AMSA to comment further at this stage of the investigation," the spokesperson said.
The BBC Danube is a general cargo ship sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.
Chaplain John Kewa, from the Port Kembla Mission to Seafarers, said he and his counterparts in Sydney would endeavour to help the man once he came out of his coma.
It is understood the man is a foreign national.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
