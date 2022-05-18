Illawarra Mercury
Australian Maritime Safety Authority detains ship in Port Kembla after man injured in fall

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
DOCKED: The BBC Danube will remain in Port Kembla harbour while AMSA carries out investigations. Picture: Adam McLean

Australia's maritime safety watchdog is investigating a serious workplace incident on a ship at Port Kembla that has left a man with a life-threatening injury.

