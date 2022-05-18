Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New additions to Wollongong's Olympians and Paralympians wall unveiled

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine months after he posed the question, a dream turned to reality for Jonathan Goerlach on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.