Julie Harrison has been through hell and come out the other side.
Standing in front of a crowd of people at the Red Shield Appeal launch on Wednesday, her children supporting her from the audience, Ms Harrison recounted some of the worst days of her life.
"I wanted to die from a very young age," she said, her voice wavering.
Ms Harrison had a start to life that stole much of her future, growing up in a family where she wasn't given the love that children deserve.
Ms Harrison was molested from as young as four by multiple people in her life.
"I was too young to understand what was really going on, and I allowed this to define me for many years."
She picked up drinking at the age of 12 and harder drugs soon after.
By the age of 21, Ms Harrison simply said she was broken.
After years of battling drug addiction, homelessness and domestic violence, Ms Harrison felt hopeless.
The battle was too much, and no matter what she did, she seemed to end up in the same place.
"That was a vicious cycle I was stuck in and my children paid the price," she said.
After her sister begged her to call the Salvation Army, Ms Harrison entered William Booth house, a Sydney rehabilitation program, in 2018.
"I was loved back to life in this beautiful program," she said.
"My sister and I are now planning weddings, starting careers, and welcoming the next generation, completing studies, watching our children achieve their own goals and dreams."
Ms Harrison is now working at William Booth House, using her experiences to help others find their way out of dark places.
Ms Harrison spoke at the Wollongong launch event for the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.
The appeal is more important than ever this year, said Salvation Army representative Karen Walker.
"The need is great coming out of things like COVID, and after we've seen so many people impacted by floods as well," Ms Walker said.
"We've seen different people who have never had to ask for help before, businesses who are struggling."
The Red Shield Appeal Illawarra launch is one of the key events on The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal calendar, and last year it raised over $76,000.
"The Red Shield Appeal ensures that we can continue to keep our doors open, and support hundreds of thousands of Australians right across the country who are doing it tough," Ms Walker said.
Money raised from the appeal goes towards Illawarra services including the Corinya Cottage refuge for women and children and the First-Floor program.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
