Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police, military and Marine Rescue search off Shell Cove after reported possible plane crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo. Picture: Adam McLean

A search off Shell Cove involving the police, military and Marine Rescue has failed to uncover anything after a call reporting a possible aircraft crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.