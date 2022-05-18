A search off Shell Cove involving the police, military and Marine Rescue has failed to uncover anything after a call reporting a possible aircraft crash on Wednesday afternoon.
At 1.27pm a caller to emergency services reported an aircraft they had sighted was no longer visible.
The PolAir helicopter, water police and military aircraft, with the assistance of Marine Rescue crews from Port Kembla and Shelharbour, swept the area.
But their search has not turned up any sighting of a downed aircraft, nor have there been any reports of a missing plane or aircraft failing to return to ground as scheduled.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
