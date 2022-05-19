Hot Property Illawarra: ScoMo's super plan dubbed 'a band-aid fix', historic Kiama home for sale

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
As the federal election looms this weekend, we looked at the Illawarra's response to prime minister Scott Morrison's plan to allow first home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a housing deposit.
There was also a range of other interesting stories, from historic homes hitting the market to a vacant block of land being the subject of a hard-fought, 51-minute online auction.
"We both see both positives and negatives to it. It will help some people, but a lot of people in similar situations to us, they won't have a large amount of super in their account to withdraw."
Home owners, agents and other industry employees throughout the Illawarra believe there are pros and cons to a new scheme which would allow Australians to borrow up to 40 per cent of superannuation to purchase their first home.
We talk to an Illawarra couple regarding their thoughts on the scheme, as well as industry stakeholders, some of whom have dubbed the policy a "band-aid fix".
In this week's in-depth suburb profile, we look at the seaside town of Kiama, and find out why the beloved holiday spot remains a favourite among home buyers, regardless of market trends. Find out more.
Still in Kiama, a significant piece of the town's history is now on the market, with a price guide in the high $3 million to $4 million range.
'Maybrook 1888' is for sale. We talk to the owner about the "labour of love" that has been his efforts to restore the heritage home to its former glory.
Elsewhere in the region, an Austinmer property with "gobsmacking" views is on the market after two decades, with a $4.9 million price guide.
The tri-level, four-bedroom home features panoramic ocean views. Take a tour of this spectacular home here.
Finally, 615 square metres of residential land at Barrack Heights was sold under the virtual hammer on Saturday for $531,000.
Proceedings opened at $380,000, before a 51-minute online bidding war ensued.
Find out more by reading our weekly Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
