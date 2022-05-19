Rain has Kembla Grange trainers looking to Sydney sky

The rain again looms as the biggest concern for Kembla Grange trainers in Sydney this weekend.
The races return to Rosehill for the first time since the March 26 meeting had to be abandoned due to wet weather.
Advertisement
The clouds are back this week, with more rain forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Robert and Luke Price are likely to scratch Cuban Royale and Mr Rock It from their respective races if the track does deteriorate.
Kerry Parker's Tampering prevailed in the wet during the aforementioned Rosehill meeting, however he is also hoping for some dry weather. The gelding will line up in a 1500-metres BenchMark 88, where he's a $31 chance.
"He's going into the race really well," Parker said. "It will be nice if the rain stays away on Saturday.
"He's becoming harder to place now. He's out of Midway grade, which makes the races a bit tougher but I'm happy with the way he's going. All I can do is work him on the polytrack, we can't use the grass track."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.