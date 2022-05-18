Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Disqualified driver from Warrawong caught behind the wheel twice in the same day

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 18 2022 - 9:28am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Court. Picture: Robert Peet

A disqualified driver from Warrawong has been allegedly caught behind the wheel of a car twice in in the same day, whilst also returning a positive drug test.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.