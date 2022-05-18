A disqualified driver from Warrawong has been allegedly caught behind the wheel of a car twice in in the same day, whilst also returning a positive drug test.
Police said the 28-year-old man was driving a sedan along Five Islands Road at Cringila on Tuesday at 11.40am, when Highway Patrol officers allegedly clocked him driving in a dangerous manner and speeding.
He was subjected to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive detection to methylamphetamine; the results of which will undergo further analysis.
Officers at the scene also seized cannabis, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication from the vehicle.
Just hours earlier, the same man was issued a Court Attendance Notice after being pulled over by police on Masters Road at Spring Hill, just after midnight.
Checks then by police revealed the driver had previously been disqualified from driving until November 2022.
After the second incident he was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period - second offence; possess prohibited drug; possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance; possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs.
The Warrawong man appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he was formally refused bail to reappear on Tuesday May 31.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
