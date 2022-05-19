In the midst of icy weather, a free winter music festival spread across seven Wollongong CBD venues is set to warm the soul.
The Last Light festival was originally planned by Holy Pavlova to play out in 2021, but a COVID lockdown got the better of it.
The program has been reworked with 30 music acts set to perform at locations within walking distance of each other on July 16.
From late-afternoon until midnight, their Facebook event page says live music will sound out across seven venues from cocktail bars to breweries: Black Cockatoo, La La La's, Five Barrel Brewing, Howlin Wolf, Red Square, Moomin and the Prince.
Some of the musicians on the lineup include: Cool Sounds, Flowertruck, Lex Deluxe, Debbies, Ainsley Farrell, Baby Beef, Lady Lyon, Peel, Scab Baby and more.
To RSVP for Last Light, head to www.tickets.oztix.com.au, tickets are essential though organisers have said they will not guarantee entry to a venue once it reaches capacity.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
