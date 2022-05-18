Sony Music stars The Vanns will headline a one-day music festival for all ages at the Shell Cove Marina.
The South Coast musicians will lead the charge for Shellharbour Rocks the Marina on June 18, which will see 30 local acts peppered across The Waterfront, the boardwalks, restaurants, cafes and bars.
Advertisement
Playing alongside them will be many new and emerging young artists, some of whom will be playing their first gig.
From 10am to 10pm, the newest "it" place-to-be will house festive fun and food trucks, with market stalls tied in the mix too.
The event is part of a growing number of initiatives created by Shellharbour City Council to grow the city's cultural landscape.
"Shellharbour is an emerging destination on a lot of fronts, certainly an emerging tourist destination, and we need to get in there and bring ... the best of the national artists with the best of our regional artists and run programs that offer an accessible, high quality creative experience for our community," Jamie Dawson of the council, previously told the Mercury.
Other artists confirmed on the lineup include: Bad Pony, Bec Sandridge, Debbies, Totty, Miramar, Honey Nothings, McDermott and North, The Huneez, Gumaraa and more.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.