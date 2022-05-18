Illawarra Mercury
The Vanns, Totty, Bec Sandridge to perform at new festival Shellharbour Rocks the Marina

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 18 2022 - 8:50pm
From 10am to 10pm live music will ring through the Shell Cove Marina on June 18, including hits from The Vanns (above). Picture: Supplied

Sony Music stars The Vanns will headline a one-day music festival for all ages at the Shell Cove Marina.

