Scott Morrison has joked the local Devonport football team could use him as a "bulldozer" for their new grandstand after knocking over a child during a mock match.
The prime minister lost his footing and caught an under eights' player on his way down.
Addressing the club's parents and kids, Mr Morrison took the incident in his stride.
"I look forward to coming back on another occasion. I think that when that grandstand comes down, I hear it might need a bit of a bulldozer to knock it down, so I might be able to help with that," he told the room.
While the Prime Minister's last-minute picture opportunity didn't quite go to plan, his opponent in the friendly at Valley Road emerged with a smile.
Mr Morrison was visiting the home of the Devonport Strikers, who on Tuesday were promised $3.5 million to help with the redevelopment of their facilities.
The proposed redevelopment will allow Devonport to increase seating, lighting and pitch upgrades, as well as refurbish the clubrooms and kitchen facilities.
"The main investment piece is a 700-seat grandstand that will run along the northern end of the main pitch, which will incorporate facilities within that and A-League standard change room facilities underneath," Strikers' president Drew Smith said.
Mr Morrison isn't the only prominent person to steamroll a child during a photo opportunity. His UK equivalent, Boris Johnson, then the Mayor of London, knocked over a young boy in Tokyo while playing touch rugby.
