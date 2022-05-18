Police are appealing for help in finding 55-year-old Remberto Urrea.
Mr Urrea was last seen at his home on Roberts Street, Barrack Heights, about 12.30pm Wednesday.
Advertisement
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare, as his disappearance is out of character.
Mr Urrea is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, with white short hair and an olive complexion.
He was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and brown pants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.