UAP volunteer accused of threatening to shoot people at Dapto polling booth

A United Australia Party volunteer's alleged bad behaviour at the Dapto polling booth has escalated to threats of shooting people, Labor's Whitlam MP Stephen Jones says.
Police were called to the Dapto Ribbonwood Centre on Wednesday morning after the woman allegedly threatened other volunteers, pulled down and ripped up signs, spat, and threw things.
Speaking to ABC Illawarra, the woman denied making violent threats but admitted to taking down posters that she felt were misleading.
She said an electoral officer told her to leave and stay away from other polling places.
Mr Jones told the Mercury the woman had been warned on a number of occasions after allegedly dishing out abuse and offering inducements to voters.
"It wasn't a one-off, it's been going on since the opening of polls," he said, adding she had abused him for half an hour the other day.
They had "sucked it up", he said, but on Wednesday the woman crossed a line.
Mr Jones said the woman's attacks had not been limited to Labor, with abuse directed at others too.
"[Voters] hate it, they absolutely hate it, it's unAustralian... it puts them off going to polling booths," he said of such behaviour.
The Australian Electoral Commission says it does not ban people from polling places.
The sign the UAP volunteer took issue with read "A vote for Palmer's United Australia Party is a vote for Morrison".
The AEC says such a sign can be read as saying the policies of particular people or parties are similar, or in a hung parliament they might favour one another.
As long as the sign is appropriately authorised, it is not an issue under the Electoral Act.
The Mercury has contacted UAP candidate for Whitlam, Allan Wode, for comment.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
