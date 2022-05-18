Illawarra Mercury
Reath the Hawks' priority catch as NBL free agency opens

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:45am, first published May 18 2022 - 10:12pm
It shapes as a waiting game but Illawarra general manager Mat Campbell remains quietly confident that Wollongong remains the NBL destination of choice for star duo Duop Reath and Antonius Cleveland.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

