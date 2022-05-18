Reath the Hawks' priority catch as NBL free agency opens

It shapes as a waiting game but Illawarra general manager Mat Campbell remains quietly confident that Wollongong remains the NBL destination of choice for star duo Duop Reath and Antonius Cleveland.
With free agency set to tip off on Friday, the Hawks remain in dialogue with the marquee pair, who will have no shortage of options after outstanding maiden seasons in the NBL.
The club has put offers on the table to both men, with Tokyo Olympian Reath unlikely to make any call ahead of a stint in the NBA Summer League next month.
The 25-year-old knocked back an extension offer midway through the season but has given every impression that a return to Illawarra remains his first NBL preferance.
"He's definitely a priority," Campbell said. "He had an outstanding season, especially the back half of the season.
"We were in negotiations during the season to lock him up on a long-term deal but obviously the way he played the back end of the season has given him some opportunity to explore his NBA options.
"We'd never look to hold him back from that. He's going over to the NBA Summer League so he could have NBA opportunities or high-level European leagues.
"Outside of that we're confident that he stays with us. We've offered him a really good deal and all indications are they're happy with that, but I can't see us having an answer for a month or more."
The club has also put an offer to Cleveland but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will explore free agency on the back of a campaign that also saw him earn All-NBL First Team honours.
"We offered him a contract through the finals series but his agent's indicated they want to explore free agency," Campbell said.
"Obviously he was [All NBL] First Team, Defensive Player of the Year, he did some incredible things, so he's probably jumped into a new class as far as imports go.
"We have an offer with him and we feel our offer reflects that [new] level. We're still confident with both of them but it's in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment."
Much of the club's broader roster management will hinge on whether it can retain Reath's services given his departure would likely necessitate the pursuit of an import big.
"It can be tricky when you have these high-level NBA talents because decisions can come late in the piece," Campbell said.
"While they are the priority, with free agency opening [on Friday], we will be looking at some contingincies from that point of view as well."
The club will enter free agency with five roster spots locked down in franchise player Tyler Harvey, classy big Sam Froling and Dan Grida on the path back from his second ACL tear.
Deals for the latter two were inked before the conclusion of last season, while Alex Mudronja remains on the club's books and highly-touted Emus star Akoldah Gak's existing deal will see him elevated from DP to a full roster spot this season.
"It's pretty exiciting to have two starting spots (in Harvey and Froling) locked away," Campbell said.
"We've got two import spots outside that that we can fill and three roster positions to match with what the teams needs and the style [coach] Jacob [Jackomas] is wanting to play."
Golden State Warriors Draftee Justinian Jessup looks at long odds to return to Australia after two years with the Hawks as an NBL Next Star, though he remains an import option.
Harry Froling, Tim Coenraad and Isaac White all found their niche in Goorjian's rotation last season, while long-time Hawks Emmett Naar and skipper AJ Ogilvy struggled to break into the rotation. All are expected to explore free agency.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
