Police have arrested a man in relation to the alleged murder of a 31-year-old Lake Illawarra man last year.
Matthew Davis was found dead inside his Thomas Street home about 9.30pm on Monday, August 23.
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District established Strike Force Sienna to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
About 7am on Wednesday, detectives arrested a 65-year-old man at a home Belfast Avenue in Warilla.
He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
Police made multiple appeals for information in the months following Mr Davis' death, last month releasing CCTV footage from the night.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
