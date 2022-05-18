Illawarra Mercury
Man arrested in relation to alleged murder of Lake Illawarra man Matthew Davis

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
May 18 2022 - 10:40pm
Matthew Davis was found dead inside his Lake Illawarra home in August last year.

Police have arrested a man in relation to the alleged murder of a 31-year-old Lake Illawarra man last year.

