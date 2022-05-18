Man charged with murder of Lake Illawarra man Matthew Davis

A 65-year-old man has been charged over the murder of a Lake Illawarra man who was found dead inside his home last year.
Emergency services discovered the body of Matthew Davis, 31, inside his Thomas Street house about 9.30pm on Monday, August 23.
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District established Strike Force Sienna to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death.
Following a lengthy investigation, detectives raided a home in Belfast Avenue, Warilla, about 7am on Wednesday.
Police arrested a 65-year-old man and seized clothing and notepads, which will undergo forensic examination.
The man was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with murder.
He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Investigations are continuing.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
