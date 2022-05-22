Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks: Jackomas not jumping at shadows as he makes coaching leap

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 22 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOT SEAT: "It's about trusting that instinct when I'm making those final decisions." new Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas on stepping into his first head coaching role. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement

Ad

Jacob Jackomas has spent the best part of two decades following Brian Goorjian's lead, but the master coach has taken at least one major cue from his longtime apprentice.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.