It's more than a decade in the making, but track upgrades at Kembla Grange could finally be on the table.
Illawarra Turf Club CEO Peter De Vries is confident work will start in June, with the training track to be resurfaced in September.
Once that is completed, the course proper will be upgraded.
On top of resurfacing the two tracks, the drainage will be improved in an attempt to ensure fewer racedays are abandoned.
Tuesday's meeting transferred to Goulburn, totals seven meetings this year either abandoned or moved.
For De Vries, it's imperative the track upgrades commence this winter.
"Everybody's minds are focused on making it happen," he said. "The target Racing NSW is aiming for is to have the grass laid by September.
"The intent is there for that timetable to be met, but it depends on the weather.
"September is the prime time for grass growing. If we miss September we can delay a little bit, but the target is to have grass laid in the optimum growing period."
Kembla Grange trainers have been around long enough to know not to get excited about track upgrades.
The work has been beset by delays and postponements, the project dragging on for years.
"They first told me about these plans in 2005," Kerry Parker said. "They haven't turned a shovel yet, so until that happens I won't be getting excited."
Luke Price is slightly more optimistic, the trainer hopeful this time the talk will translate to work.
"I get the sense it's happening this time," Price said. "Though I do want to see it with my own eyes first.
"There's no doubt they need to get these tracks upgraded as soon as possible."
While grateful to have the polytrack, trainers have become increasingly frustrated by their inability to work horses on grass of late.
The numerous abandoned barrier trials has also forced stables to travel to Sydney to prepare their runners to race.
"I've had horses I'm taking to the races that I've never worked on a grass track," Parker said. "It's hard to know what to expect when all I can do is use the polytrack."
The need for the upgrades was reinforced on Monday when Tuesday's meeting was moved despite the sun shining in Wollongong.
The constant cancellations and relocations are starting to hurt the Illawarra Turf Club financially.
De Vries conceded the constant rain has made attracting crowds to the races challenging, with the uncertainty only adding to COVID-related concerns.
"Transferring is good for the industry because meetings need to go on," he said. "But it doesn't allow us to use our facilities to earn income.
"We get the betting turnover, but if we're not running races people get used to not coming. After the restrictions we had with COVID, we're going to have to work hard to get people back to the races."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
