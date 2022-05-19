Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Two Illawarra aged care homes rank among worst for COVID deaths

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Illawarra aged care homes rank among worst for COVID deaths

Two Illawarra aged care facilities have been listed among those with the highest COVID-19 death tolls since the start of the year, as the virus continues to hit the sector hard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.