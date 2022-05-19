Illawarra customers of Metricon Homes can breathe easy after the building giant said there was no truth to speculation the company was on the brink of collapse.
Metricon Homes has two offices and display homes in the Wollongong area, at Wongawilli and North Macquarie-Calderwood, and a number of homes currently under construction in the area.
A Metricon customer commenting on a closed Wongawilli community Facebook page today said they were building a home with Metricon and were "a couple of weeks until handover". They said they had not been advised of any issues.
The Mercury has asked Metricon for details about building works under way in the Illawarra but is yet to receive a response.
Acting Metricon Homes chief executive Peter Langfelder fronted the media at a press conference in Melbourne today to deny there was any truth to speculation over the company's future solvency in light of the death of its chief executive this week and spiralling construction cost blowouts across the industry.
Mr Langfelder said it was "business as usual" and the company remained in a strong position. He also denied reports it had engaged with administrators.
"Our contracts are profitable. It's business as usual as far as I'm concerned," Mr Langfelder said.
He acknowledged some Metricon customers were facing delays but denied offering customers money to cancel their contract.
"There's delays with contractors, with land being available ... we're just dealing with it as best as we can," Mr Langfelder said.
"The reality is we're strong, we're paying everyone on time, nobody is not getting their payments."
There were multiple media reports this week that the builder was on the brink of collapse after its co-founder and chief executive Mario Biasin died unexpectedly on Monday, aged 71.
Australia's largest project home builder released two statements after his sudden death, including one on Tuesday, which said Melbourne-based Biasin was experiencing mental health issues at the time of his death.
In the statement, Mr Langfelder said, "We are committed to continuing to run the Metricon business as usual during this sad time.
"We are very much appreciative of the kind messages of support from our business partners, suppliers, trades, contractors, government agencies and finance partners."
Metricon was co-founded by Biasin and his late former business partner George Kline in Melbourne in 1976. It has gone on to become the biggest home builder in the country.
Last September, Metricon was named Australia's number one home builder for the sixth year in a row in the Housing Top 100 Report, which ranks Australia's top residential builders based on the number of home builds commenced each year.
Metricon topped the list with 6052 building starts. At the time, Mr Biasin said Metricon's site starts had increased by 33 per cent in the past year.
He said Metricon was fortunate to be in such a position "in an economic climate that has been challenging for so many others", and mentioned the lockdowns, materials shortages and construction pauses that had plagued the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
