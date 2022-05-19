An army of 1500 volunteers are sought to keep the UCI Road World Championships rolling come September.
The international cycling event will bring more than 1000 riders plus plenty more spectators to Wollongong, and organisers need people to help with everything from ensuring the course is clear and safe for cyclists, to welcoming visitors.
Workforce coordinator Ella McMillan said there was a variety of roles, so there was "something for everyone".
"It's a great opportunity to get involved... in a global sporting event," Miss McMillan said.
Miss McMillan said volunteers would ideally be available for multiple shifts, with some roles starting on September 12 and some continuing beyond September 25.
"People that are friendly, team players, want to get involved, have a love for their community - that's what we're looking for in our ideal volunteer," she said.
Among those who stopped at the UCI stall were Flinders residents Debbie and Dave Wilson.
Mrs Wilson said she was recently retired and looked to volunteering as something to do.
Volunteer applications can be made online until Wednesday, May 25.
Thursday provided a prime opportunity for Miss McMillan and the UCI Wollongong 2022 team to find helping hands, with a Volunteering Expo held as part of National Volunteering Week.
Volunteering Illawarra coordinator Paul Kaiserfeld said 22 organisations had a presence at the expo, with representatives from aged care, education, health, museums and conservation in attendance.
Mr Kaiserfeld said about 150 to 200 people usually attended the expo but this year's event was a test of the impact of COVID-19.
"Across the state volunteer numbers have dramatically decreased," he said.
Improving volunteer engagement in the wake of the pandemic is what University of Wollongong PhD candidate Joshua Gillen hopes to achieve with his research.
He was at the expo surveying volunteers on how they best interact with charities.
Mr Gillen began his thesis on volunteering before COVID hit, but has since focused his efforts on the pandemic's impacts and how to re-engage volunteers.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
