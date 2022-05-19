The Sublime Point walking track may be closed but that hasn't stopped some visitors to Austinmer entertaining themselves on the hillsides.
This rusa deer was spotted on Hill St about 10pm on Wednesday, scratching about in the grass for a late night snack beside a local resident's car.
This maturing male had a running mate not far away on Hill St, but he couldn't be caught on camera.
It's another sign of the increasing encroachment into residential areas along the Illawarra Escarpment by the unwanted ruminants, which have for many years proven government and council attempts to eradicate them are inadequate.
The sighting will serve as a warning for motorists, as a deer running onto the road at night can cause significant damage both to cars and people inside them.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
