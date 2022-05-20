Emma Tonegato. Tamika Upton. Botille Vette-Welsh.
There are certainly some Ferraris racing around at the back in the NRLW, and Sam Bremner wants to again throw herself into the mix of the league's best fullbacks.
The mother of two is on the comeback trail, having welcomed daughter Lakey into the world last November. It's a tricky path back into rugby league, but one that Bremner has taken before, having returned to the Dragons in 2020 after becoming a proud mum to son Reef.
A lot has changed since Bremner, 30, last strapped on the boots in Wollongong. Tonegato arrived like a hurricane for St George Illawarra, jointly winning the women's Dally Medal for the postponed 2021 competition; Upton has furnished into one of league's premier custodians and Vette-Welsh has been a mainstay in the NSW Origin side.
Bremner has attracted some interest as she looks to return to the game, but where she lands remains up in the air.
Upton's surprise move from Brisbane to Newcastle this week could potentially see some fullbacks jump on the club carousel, with Vette-Welsh still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in April.
Bremner enjoyed her first rep game back last weekend, starting on the wing in NSWRL Country's 14-6 win over City. The outing left her hungry for more.
"I loved being part of the team and being out on the field," Bremner told the Mercury.
"I missed the nerves, I missed everything about it, and it's fuelled the fire in terms of what I want to do with my footy career. At the moment, that's about continuing to play this year,"
"I've been talking with a few clubs and hope to make my decision within the next couple of days but, as you can imagine, it's pretty nerve-wracking when you do come back from having a baby.
"It's like clubs just have to take your word for it that you'll be in shape and get back to where you were, so I'm grateful that clubs have that trust in me.
"It's like anything, the more trust that someone has in you, the more you want to do for them. I'm grateful that I've been been asked to play for certain clubs, it's a humbling thing considering I haven't played for over a year."
Bremner will return with nothing left to prove. The former Dragons captain has done it all, including representing her state and winning multiple World Cups with Australia.
While hungry for more success, Bremner says she hopes to make her biggest impact off the field.
"Because I have such good friends within the sport, I don't want them to feel like they have to pick between two of the greatest things that we are so fortunate to have,'' she said.
''One of those is the opportunity to have a family, the other an opportunity to be an elite athlete. I'm eager to get back to show that they can do it, but I'm also willing to educate people about the ups and downs of returning.
"I'm trying to come up with some support systems for female athletes who choose to go down that avenue."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
