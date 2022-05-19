Police search for another two men in Lake Illawarra murder case

Police are searching for two men who are wanted for questioning in connection to the alleged murder of Matthew Davis.
Officers have charged one man, Stephen William Staff, 65, over the death of Mr Davis, 31.
Advertisement
The body of Mr Davis was found at his house on Thomas Street in Lake Illawarra at 9.30pm on Monday, August 23.
Following forensic investigations, police began a murder investigation into the death of Mr Davis.
On Wednesday, Staff was arrested at a house in Belfast Street, Warilla.
Police are searching for two other men who were seen in CCTV footage moments before and after the alleged homicide.
The footage also captures a white Holden Rodeo and a dark coloured sedan travelling on Trumper Street, in Lake Illawarra.
"We haven't been able to identify who they are at this stage," Lake Illawarra Chief Inspector Glen Broadhead said.
"We would appeal to anyone in the public who may have information in relation to it, or may have information as to who those people may be."
Forensic investigations established that the cause of Mr Davis's death was blunt force cranial facial trauma with neck compression.
Identifying this as the cause of death led to the search turning into a murder investigation.
Further investigations are underway into Staff's clothes and belongings.
He appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.