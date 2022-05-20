What to watch for in the Illawarra's seats at Saturday's election

There are some interesting things to watch out for in the three Illawarra electorates this weekend - including the possibility of a seat changing hands.
That seat that could swing the other way is Gilmore, now held by Labor's Fiona Phillips on a pretty small 2.6 per cent margin.
Advertisement
She won the seat in 2019, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison parachuted in Warren Mundine as the Liberal candidate.
That move put quite a few noses out of joint in Gilmore - both within the local Libs and locals in general.
But Ms Phillips wasn't able to capitalise on that discord, only just getting over the threshold of victory with 52 per cent of the vote to Mr Mundine's 47 per cent.
On top of that, the conservative vote was split three ways, between Mundine, local preselection winner Grant Schultz running as an independent and the Nationals' Katrina Hodgkinson.
If Phillips could only win by such a small margin with a split in the conservative vote and a Liberal candidate people had issues with, that doesn't bode well for this election.
This time around, there is a more popular Liberal in Andrew Constance, and no obvious dilution of the conservative vote - so that 2.6 per cent margin just doesn't seem big enough.
Labor is likely to retain the remaining two seats, though there could be a drop in the margin at Whitlam.
Stephen Jones has held the seat since 2010 and, in 2016, was popular enough to get elected on first preferences alone.
But there are changes in demographics in parts of the electorate. The Dapto area will vote Labor as usual, as the Southern Highlands will do for the Liberals.
It's the growing population around Albion Park and Shell Cove that might create a dent in Mr Jones' 10 per cent margin.
It was these areas that voted for an independent mayor over the Labor incumbent in December's local council elections.
In Cunningham, even though Labor's Alison Byrnes doesn't have the name recognition of predecessor Sharon Bird, it's hard to see her losing the seat - not when Labor has a 13 per cent margin.
With a sitting MP retiring it is surprising the Libs didn't opt to put in a viable candidate instead of a place-filler from western Sydney - it offered an ideal chance to chip away at that margin.
Something worth watching in Cunningham is the performance of the Greens.
Their candidate Dylan Green has been everywhere in this campaign.
Advertisement
In the last two federal elections the Greens scored 15 per cent of the primary vote - it's entirely possible Green's hard work will see that figure rise.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.