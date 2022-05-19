A man accused of murdering Matthew Davis at Lake Illawarra in August last year has been identified in court as Stephen William Staff.
The 65-year-old man fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, 24 hours after he was arrested at his home in Belfast Avenue, Warilla.
Advertisement
Staff did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
The case was adjourned to Friday for a possible bail application, defence lawyer Mathew Ward told the court.
Emergency services discovered the body of 31-year-old Mr Davis inside his Thomas Street house about 9.30pm on Monday, August 23.
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District established Strike Force Sienna to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death.
Following a lengthy investigation, detectives raided Staff's home about 7am on Wednesday, seizing clothing and notepads, which will undergo forensic examination to establish if they are linked to the crime scene.
He was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with murder.
Investigations are continuing.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.