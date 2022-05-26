The launch of a new whale watching tour out of the Shell Cove marina - the first commercial tourism venture at the newly-completed site - is likely to be just the beginning for a new era in Shellharbour tourism.
Taken with the new waterfront Crowne Plaza hotel to be built by the Oscars group, and the array of outdoor and marine attractions in the coastal city, Wollongong's little sister may soon become a lot more prominent as a destination.
And while it may have been the development of the marina - and its accompanying suburb - which may be sparking this growth, the vast majority of the area's attractions are natural.
The area has long been known as a mecca for surfers - from Mystics and the Farm up to the Shallows, Shellharbour South and Windang Island - and the Killalea State Park has a national surfing reserve in it. And the famous Farm beach shows how much the locals value their slice of paradise.
Over many years, people have put up such a fight against the wrong kind of development at Killalea because they know just how special a spot they have.
And there's a reason the Bass Point whale watching community has grown so large and passionate - it's an absolutely prime spot to spot the spectacular cetaceans as they make their way north in Autumn, then back south, new babies in tow, in late Spring. The humpbacks come close enough to the point that you might even hear them blow.
At the end of Bass Point is Bushrangers Bay, a renowned snorkeling spot where swimmers can find the deeper parts where the spectacular resident Grey Nurse sharks hang out, seemingly in slow motion as they pass by without giving you a second thought. If that's not your bag - remember Grey Nurses are not known to attack people - stay among the colourful fish in shallower water.
The Shellharbour Wild whale watching cruise is a clever move by an experienced operator well known in Jervis Bay. Shellharbour City Council, which has weathered years of uncertainty, hard work and anticipation to develop the marina with the Frasers property group, stands ready to reap the rewards.
The council says the marina's berths are filling up quickly, and estimated visitor numbers to Shellharbour had increased by 75 per cent since the marina opened - more than 200,000 people visiting.
While Wild is the first commercial operation, the council says there is plenty more room to accommodate boats of up to 30m in length in the inner harbour.
Mayor Chris Homer said the planned boat maintenance facility would also attract investment and boat owners, and interest was strong.
"There are more future commercial opportunities under consideration including kayaks, sailing events and charters," he said.
"Shellharbour Marina is already seeing up to 20 visiting vessels a week travelling up and down the coast, including vessels seeking to holiday in Shellharbour and this number is expected to grow as the Waterfront Shell Cove further develops," he said.
Overlooking it will be the new 181-room hotel, owned and operated by the Oscars hotel group, whose growing stable also includes the Novotel North Beach and the Towradgi Beach Hotel. It will be branded as a Crowne Plaza, which is part of the InterContinental chain worldwide, and is planned to open in 2025.
Oscars CEO Damien Cameron told Weekender the marina was a "unique proposition" and the company was bullish on its tourism prospects.
"We've had a significant presence in the Illawarra for some time ... it's an area we're passionate about," he said.
"There's nothing like it [the marina] either north or south exactly like what they're building.
"If you look at the infrastructure there, there's the airport, the town centre which has been well thought out. The popularity and the sales ... on a residential basis shows there will already be a base of density and those tourist attractions will stimulate it.
"From a demand perspective, we do a lot of research not only into population and growth factors [and] with the infrastructure there we found the hotel will be supported. Not only by residential conferencing, and people in the area, but also bring people to the area, day delegations and so on."
The coastline has plenty to offer - the whale cruise also takes in Windang Island and seal spotting around the Five Islands. The Kiama Blowhole is a short drive. But venturing inland has its own rewards.
If cursing a small white ball as you chase it around a nicely mown field is your idea of fun, there's golf. From Calderwood to the east to the Links Shell Cove, even slightly beyond the LGA border to the Port Kembla Golf Club (at Windang), the Jamberoo course, or across the river to the Kiama club (at Minnamurra), there will be golf.
For those who prefer looking at a golf course to taking on its challenges, Shell Cove in particular is ready and waiting with its modern tavern offering a casual place to drink and eat. The "pop up" restaurant Il Lago is doing an impressive range with many of the usual pub/club favourites, but with options that elevate it to the next level.
There's the Illawarra Fly treetop attraction, the HARS museum, the gorgeous Minnamurra Rainforest walks, and of course a day trip to the Jamberoo action park for some of the best water slide thrills the state can offer.
Some might like their downhill sports more extreme. Green Valleys mountain bike park has to be seen to be believed. With its adrenaline-pumping series of steep downhill tracks, culminating in behemoth jumps down the bottom, the private park has been going from strength to strength and becoming more of an attraction drawing people to the region. Its signature event is coming later in the year as the GV Block Party puts on multiple staged races and show events including a high jump onto an air bag.
If parents can't bear to stick around and watch their youngsters risk strife and limb on the jumps, Macquarie Pass National Park is only a few minutes further west. The Cascades rainforest walk offers easy access to some gorgeous falls and a swimming hole to cool down even the hottest day.
With so much of Shellharbour's appeal coming directly from its natural environs, Mayor Homer said there's all the more reason to make sure those assets are protected. He spoke to Weekender just after disembarking the whale cruise himself.
"Being out on the boat, you get such a different experience of the Shellharbour coast," he said.
"Shellharbour has such stunning natural beauty, especially on the coastline, and that feeds into the marine life, and feeds into the ecotourism.
"I really think moving into the future, environmental jewels of cities are going to fare well. I think people as a whole are valuing the natural environment a lot more these days, and Shellharbour - the whole Illawarra - is just a stunning place to be.
"My heart lies in environmental protection ... but naturally I have to balance that in local government. As we evolve further, and we do have better practices nowadays to manage these things, I think we're well placed to move forward as a sensational lifestyle destination that not only can showcase the environmental and ecological jewels of the coast, but have the intention to protect these places as we go as well."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
