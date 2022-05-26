Some might like their downhill sports more extreme. Green Valleys mountain bike park has to be seen to be believed. With its adrenaline-pumping series of steep downhill tracks, culminating in behemoth jumps down the bottom, the private park has been going from strength to strength and becoming more of an attraction drawing people to the region. Its signature event is coming later in the year as the GV Block Party puts on multiple staged races and show events including a high jump onto an air bag.