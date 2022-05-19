Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Albion Park real estate agent Ben Feltham sentenced for role in Elie Douna's $14.7m bank loan scam

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraud: Real estate agent Ben Feltham (inset) was sentenced over his role in Elie Douna's attempted $14.7m fraud. Image shows the proposed Avondale site and an artist's impression of the development. Picture: Adam Mclean

Albion Park real estate agent Ben Feltham was at the top of his career before one dodgy decision saw it all come crumbling down.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.