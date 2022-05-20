They've banked two wins in the past week, and the Wolves hope to make it three from three when they host Sydney United 58 on Sunday.
Luke Wilkshire's men kicked off their busy run last weekend by beating NSW National Premier League rivals Sutherland 1-0, before backing up three days later to outlast Waverley Old Boys 3-1 in an Australia Cup fixture.
Neither result came easy for the Wolves. The side was reduced to 10 men in the second half against Sutherland, while they were pushed for 120 minutes in Wednesday night's Cup clash.
But the victories continue a purple patch for the Wollongong outfit, who have three of their past five NPL games (including a draw) and opening two Cup matches.
"Winning is a habit and that belief breeds confidence. [Peter] Simonoski came on and scored two goals [against Waverley Old Boys]. And seeing a striker score goals, it doesn't matter who it's against, it breeds confidence," Wilkshire said.
"We go week by week and we just want to win, no matter what. I think we're only seven points away from top spot with half a season to play but for us, it's about week for week, game by game. This squad's good enough to beat anyone in this league so we want to win every game."
Up next is Sydney United 58, a side which has troubled the Wolves in recent history. The Sydneysiders bundled the 2019 NSW NPL premiers out of the finals series that year, before repeating the dose again the following year.
It was another spicy encounter when the sides met in round one this year, with the Wolves having two players sent off in their 1-0 defeat.
However, Wilkshire is confident has side can get the job done at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday.
"It's always a tough game against them, but it's about us. I belief if we perform to our level, and what we're capable of, then we can beat anyone," he said.
"We're unbeaten at home this season and we want to continue that record."
Fellow Illawarra NSW NPL club the Stingrays will also return home on Sunday, with the side taking on Macarthur Rams at JJ Kelly Park.
Anthony Guido's team is looking to build on last week's 2-1 win over NWS Spirit, which was their first of the 2022 campaign.
"We had a great start but if we finished our chances, we could have ended up with five or six [goals]. So there's still room for improvement and the signs are looking positive, and things are working in the right direction," Guido told the Mercury earlier this week.
"Winning is a habit, and you've got to get into a winning habit. The girls are very excited and looking forward to next week."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
