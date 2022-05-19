Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022
Federal Election

Where Labor will spend in the Illawarra if it wins the election

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over the course of the last six weeks, Labor candidates in the Illawarra electorates of Whitlam and Cunningham have collectively promised millions of dollars for the local electorates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.