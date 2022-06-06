It's not tennis or ping pong or badminton... So what are these paddle-wielding athletes doing?
With a court similar to badminton, a net similar to tennis and a ping-pong-like paddle bat, pickleball looks like a mash-up of several sports.
And while it may seem like a bit of fun, the Shellharbour pickleball competition is serious business.
"It can be very competitive-you've got to understand the rules," 67-year-old player Ray Zoccoli said.
Mr Zoccoli and his wife Jen joined the competition at Shellharbour City Stadium when it began more than a year ago.
"We saw it on the notice board and we thought we're not too old and we're not too young, so why not?," he said.
What is Pickleball?
The fast-paced game includes elements of several sports and boasts a few high profile fans, too, from actor Leonardo Dicaprio to American celebrity researcher Brené Brown.
According to Pickleball Australia, the game can be played in singles and doubles, and is won by whichever team reaches 11 first and wins by two.
The serve must be made underhand, with one foot behind the baseline, and the ball must bounce once on each side before anyone can volley.
"You've got a paddle and the ball is a little bigger than a tennis ball with holes in it," Mr Zoccoli said.
"It's played on half a tennis court - it's a case of table-tennis-badminton."
Mr Zoccoli said while the sport has been good for his fitness, he takes the game very seriously and isn't afraid to hit a tough shot.
"There are a few people like myself who like to make it competitive," he said.
The Shellharbour players are determined to expand the sport in the Illawarra and have already seen keen interest from the community, with groups of up to 24 players making the trek to the stadium each week.
"We've had people come down from Sydney to play against us," Mr Zoccoli said.
"We want to get enough people to support it that we can join the NSW pickleball association, then we can stand up and we can flog these other teams!"
Shellharbour Council runs two Pickleball sessions a week at Shellharbour City Stadium, and Mayor Chris Homer said the sport is growing rapidly.
"We've had approximately 50 participants pick up a racket and have a go," he said.
"Pickleball is fast emerging as an incredibly popular sport.
"Sessions at Sydney Pickleball venues are growing at a fast pace, with some attracting more than 300 members."
For now, Mr Zoccoli will keep breaking a sweat on Tuesdays until he can take on the big pickle leagues.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
